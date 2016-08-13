Tie Lake wakeboarders win Abbotsford gold

Two Cranbrook wakeboarders are bringing home gold medals after finishing in first place in their respective divisions at the Wake Canada Canadian National Wakeboard Championships this weekend.

19-year old Colden Thompson put in a solid run featuring toeside and heelside 540s, a Moby Dick, Roll to Revert and more on his way to gold in the Junior Men’s division.

Competing in the U-9 Division, nine-year old Dagen Duczek completed clean passes in the qualifying heat and the finals throwing out some big air and capping off his last run with his signature Fashion Air and a huge stalefish grab.

Dagen Ducek getting some big air on his last run

The event was held in Albert Dyck Memorial Park in Abbotsford and attracted athletes from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Duczek is sponsored by Just Liquid Sports, Hyperlite and Boston Pizza (Cranbrook / Golden). Thompson is sponsored by Seca Surf and Marine, Liquid Force, Rusty Clothing and Spy Optics.

Both riders ride and train at Tie Lake, BC.