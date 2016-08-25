Paralympic classroom resources

Ottawa, Ont. - With the Rio 2016 Olympic Games now in the history books and just 17 days until the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games begin on Sept. 7, the Canadian Paralympic Committee is pleased to unveil a new set of classroom activity plans that will help educators bring the excitement of Rio in to the classroom.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee Schools Program Rio-themed Activity Plans are designed to build students’ awareness and knowledge of the Paralympic Games and Team Canada’s participation at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games set for Sept. 7 to 18.

There are three sets of lesson plans specifically designed for Grades 1 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 8, available as free downloadable PDFs at paralympic.ca/activity-plans.

“We know many teachers are already planning their lessons, and what’s especially exciting this year is that the Paralympic Games will be held during the back-to-school month of September,” said Catherine Gosselin-Després, Executive Director, Sport, for the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“Each lesson set contains two activities and a class challenge and is filled with photos, links to videos and ways to vary the activities based on learning needs. I encourage all educators to access these innovative materials to help build awareness and excitement about Paralympic sport and the Paralympic movement.”

Canada will send approximately 160 athletes to compete in 19 sports at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Sept. 7 to 18. The complete Canadian Paralympic Team will be officially announced on Aug. 29. For information on Team Canada, visit paralympic.ca/rio2016.