Youth Impact Cycling Club thanks community supporters

The Youth Impact Cycling Club gathered to thank their community supporters. Along with Youth Impact participants and two brand new North Shore Racks in the background, the centre of the photo includes, from left to right, Tim Matwey (Youth Impact), James McKee (Favorit Cycles), Tom Shypitka (City of Cranbrook), Riley Wilcox (Cranbrook and District Community Foundation), Kaylyn Gervais (Columbia Basin Trust), Lynnette Wray (Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club), and Rob Gay (RDEK).

The Youth Impact Cycling Club would like to thank Favorit Cycles, the Columbia Basin Trust, the Regional District of East Kootenay, the City of Cranbrook and the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation for their generous support.

“Thanks to the expert advice and assistance from James McKee at Favorit Cycles, we identified the six-bike racks from North Shore Racks as the best equipment for our Cycling Club. The funding from the CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program and from the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation allowed our Youth Centre to purchase two of these amazing bike racks, as well as supporting other expenses related to this program”, states Lynnette Wray, Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Executive Director.

According to Tom Shypitka, City of Cranbrook Councillor, ““On behalf of the City, it was my pleasure to support the Youth Centre’s application for CBT funds. It’s important to have healthy active communities, and if our youth are engaged, it will create good habits for the future of our region, which benefits everyone--not to mention the fun these young people are having doing it.”

Riley Wilcox, Executive Director of the Cranbrook & District Community Foundation agrees, saying “The CDCF is thrilled to collaborate with community funders and Favorit Cycles to enhance the vital work of the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club. The smiling faces of active young people getting out and exploring our community’s trails is the best thank you we could receive.”

The new bike racks have allowed the Youth Impact Cycling Club to travel farther afield, enjoying a greater variety of local bike trails. According to Tim Matwey, Youth Impact Manager, “The youth have had a great time with the Cycling Club. In addition to local trails in the Community Forest and Rails to Trails, with our new bike racks, we’ve also explored trails in Wasa, Wardner, Wycliffe, and the Kimberley Nature Park.”

Youth Impact offers free after-school and summer programming for youth between the ages of 13 and 18 years. For more information about Youth Impact, please contact Tim Matwey by phone at 778-517-5568 or by email at cranbgc.yi@shaw.ca . For more information about Youth Impact, as well as the other programs offered by the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club, please visit our website at www.bgccranbrook.ca

The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club has a 46-year history of offering successful programs for children and youth in Cranbrook. As a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, the mission of the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is to provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.