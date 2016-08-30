Congratulations to shuffleboard winners

From right to left: Consulation winners: First Place Doug Sanders; Second Place John Volk; Third Place Dale Shatz. Championship winners: First Place Marilyn Sanders; Second Place Jane McWillie, Third Place Alice Archer.

A shuffleboard tournament was recently held in the Yahk Community Hall from August 15 to 17. There were 24 plays for this first tournament. The organizing group is processing the work to become a society for future tournaments and they are working towards holding the Canadian championship around the year 2021.

Players from various parts of Canada such as Alberta and Saskatchewan and even a few players from Yuma, Arizona, attended the innaugural year. The Yahk community got behind the event and helped in many ways to make it a success. The tournament is already scheduled to be held again next year with dates to be announced in the future. Every person who attended was happy and excited to come back for next year.

There will be ongoing shuffleboard games held in the Yahk Hall throughout the fall and winter on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 am (Yahk time). Ask for Dave at 250-254-5596 for more details.